IRONTON — A Wellston, Ohio, man was sentenced to 28 months in prison Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
James Botkins, 42, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, resisting arrest, attempted escape, vandalism and tampering with evidence. He could be eligible for early release to the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County after serving six months in prison.
In an unrelated case, Holly Gonzalez, 43, of Greenbo Drive, Flatwoods, Kentucky, was sentenced to eight months in prison for violating community control sanctions.
In other cases:
- Michael Lusk, 20, of County Road 52, Ironton, violated intervention in lieu of conviction in a drug case. He was sentenced to 45 days in jail and ordered to pay court costs.
- Blake Owens, 27, of the 2500 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm over public road. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years. Owens was ordered to stay in jail and complete up to a 135-day program at STAR and do 200 hours of community service.
- Amy Pennington, 36, of the 2400 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty in a drug case. She was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction, requiring her to be drug and alcohol free for a year.
- Delmar Jenkins, 31, of the 700 block of Vine Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to felonious assault. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor.
- Monte Edwards, 44, of County Road 1, Chesapeake, pleaded innocent in a pollution case. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond pending further court proceedings.