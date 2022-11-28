The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Gary McComas, 27, of Chesapeake, Ohio, was sentenced Nov. 14 to five months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for structuring financial transactions to evade reporting requirements, according to a news release.

According to court documents and statements made in court, McComas admitted he obtained multiple money orders in the Huntington area to help an individual in California evade financial reporting requirements.

