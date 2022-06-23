HUNTINGTON — An Ohio man was sentenced June 13 to four years and three months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of heroin and fentanyl, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Will Thompson.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on Aug. 30, 2016, Donald Ray Jackson, 38, of Columbus, assisted in the sale of what was purported to be heroin to a confidential informant in Huntington. A forensic chemist who analyzed the substance subsequently found it to contain a mixture of both heroin and fentanyl.
Thompson commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph F. Adams prosecuted the case.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.