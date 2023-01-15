IRONTON — A Columbus man who brought drugs into the Lawrence County Jail in 2020 and gave some of it to an inmate who died was sentenced last week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to eight to 12 years in prison.
James Thomas, 27, pleaded guilty to trafficking in drugs, illegal conveyance of prohibited items (drugs) onto the grounds of a detention facility and possession of drugs. He was sentenced in the case by Judge Christen Finley.
Thomas had been charged with involuntary manslaughter to giving drugs to another inmate, Jacob Cochran, 26, who died from an overdose on June 26, 2020, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson. The charge of involuntary manslaughter was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Thomas could file for early release after serving eight-and-a-half years in prison.
In an unrelated case, Charles Adkins, 44, of Township Road 1049, Ironton, pleaded guilty to child endangering and was sentenced to seven to 10-and-a-half years in prison by Finley.
Adkins initially was charged with the aggravated murder of an 18-month-old girl, according to Anderson. The child died from head trauma while Adkins was responsible for his girlfriend’s daughter.
The charge was dismissed and amended to child endangering since it couldn’t be proved that Adkins was responsible for the child’s injuries, Anderson said.
In other cases:
Andrew Taylor, 29, of Township Road 1186, South Point, was sentenced to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition. He also was named a Tier II sexual offender, requiring him to register his address with authorities for 25 years.
Brent Patrick, 34, of Pike Street, Coal Grove, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to five months in prison.
Roy Sprouse, 45, of the 400 block of South 9th Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was placed on probation for three years and was ordered to complete a four-to-five month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
Austin Pritchard, 27, of the 1500 block of Lawrence Street, Ironton, admitted to violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete the program at STAR.
Cindra Sang-Terry, 33, of the 1100 block of Jackson Avenue, Huntington, pleaded not guilty to vandalism. Bond was set at $50,000.
Michael Wheeler, 38, of Washington Court House, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs. Bond was set at $20,000 and Wheeler was ordered to get inpatient treatment.
Stephen M. Thompson, 47, of County Road 59, Chesapeake, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
