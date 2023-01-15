The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

court blox 5.tif
Metro Creative

IRONTON — A Columbus man who brought drugs into the Lawrence County Jail in 2020 and gave some of it to an inmate who died was sentenced last week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to eight to 12 years in prison.

James Thomas, 27, pleaded guilty to trafficking in drugs, illegal conveyance of prohibited items (drugs) onto the grounds of a detention facility and possession of drugs. He was sentenced in the case by Judge Christen Finley.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.