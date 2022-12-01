CHARLESTON — An Ohio man was sentenced to prison Thursday on charges connected to pipe bombs he placed on tugboats on the Ohio River.
Nathaniel Blayn Becker, 43, of Marietta, Ohio was sentenced to eight years and one month in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release after in April a federal jury found him guilty of two counts of possession of an unregistered destructive device and two counts of placement of a destructive device on a vessel.
According to court records and evidence presented at trial, law enforcement officers recovered the destructive devices from two different tugboats moving barges on the Ohio River on Oct. 21 and Oct. 25, 2021. Becker appeared on security video purchasing pipes and other relevant components of the devices from a Lowe’s store in Marietta on four separate occasions and close in time to when the devices were found. Around the time of the first incident, exterior security video from Lowe’s and the Walmart in Marietta showed Becker carrying pipe bomb components toward an Ohio River bridge. Investigators believe the destructive devices were dropped from the bridge.
Similar devices were discovered on a third tugboat moving barges on the Ohio River on Oct. 26, 2021; however, those devices were found to contain nonexplosive septic tank cleaner, so Becker was not charged.
Becker was on probation at the time of the offenses, following his conviction for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer in the Washington County, Ohio, Court of Common Pleas in 2020.
U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said in a news release the case was concerning because it not only put the workers of the tugboats at risk, but also put the general public at risk because the pipe bombs were dropped from an interstate bridge.
“This case was also very perplexing to me because even as of today, we have yet to find a motive of what made Mr. Becker want to do this,” he said. “That’s concerning to me now and also concerning to me when Mr. Becker is eventually released.”
