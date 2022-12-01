The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — An Ohio man was sentenced to prison Thursday on charges connected to pipe bombs he placed on tugboats on the Ohio River.

Nathaniel Blayn Becker, 43, of Marietta, Ohio was sentenced to eight years and one month in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release after in April a federal jury found him guilty of two counts of possession of an unregistered destructive device and two counts of placement of a destructive device on a vessel.

