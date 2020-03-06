HUNTINGTON — Two Ohio men were arrested and charged in federal court last week with traveling to Huntington after setting up the opportunity to rape two underage girls in what was later revealed as a police sting operation.
Makel Elboghdady, of Columbus, Ohio, and Mikel Smith, of Chesapeake, Ohio, were charged with knowingly traveling in interstate commerce for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with another person.
According to affidavits filed in federal court last week, a law enforcement employee acting in an undercover capacity posted advertisements on Craigslist posing as a mother in Huntington with two daughters, ages 11 and 13.
The men both responded to her ads, expressing interest in meeting up with the “mother” to engage in various sexual activities, some including the girls and others with all three females, but the mother declined to participate in the acts.
The men then traveled to a meeting location in downtown Huntington, where the conversation into sexual activity continued. After the conversation ended, the “mother” and defendants left the business to travel to meet the minor girls, and the defendants were immediately taken into custody.
Both men allegedly had promised to bring condoms to use during the sexual activity, and condoms were found on them upon their arrest.
The defendants are being held on those federal charges until a detention hearing can be held at a later date.