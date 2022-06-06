IRONTON — An Ironton man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to two years in prison for violating community control sanctions.
Aaron Cooper, 41, of the 1500 block of Lawrence Street, Ironton, who was indicted last year in a burglary case, was sentenced by Judge Christen Finley.
In an unrelated case, Jonathan Rayburn, 36, of the 1100 block of North 2nd Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to a year in prison.
In other cases:
Tyler Sprouse, 26, of the 2400 block of South 11th Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to five months in prison.
John Smith, 41, of Gullett Road, Franklin Furnace, Ohio, pleaded guilty to failure to appear. He faces a three-year prison sentence with possible judicial release after nine months to the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County as part of a 120-day program. Final sentencing was set for June 29.
Joseph Genet, 35, of the 1700 block of Pine Street, Kenova, pleaded guilty in a felony case and was placed on community control sanctions for four years. He also was ordered to complete a treatment program at Riverside Recovery.
Lewis Ford, 50, of Township Road 1523, Chesapeake, was placed on community control sanctions for four years and also was ordered to complete a re-entry court program. Ford also faces charges in Kentucky.
Jason Collier, 37, of County Road 15, Chesapeake, pleaded not guilty to theft. He was released on a $25,000 signature bond and ordered to an inpatient treatment program.
Timothy Murdock, 56, of Private Drive 17371, Kitts Hill, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence. Bond was set at $10,000, and he also was ordered to get an assessment to determine if he needed treatment.
