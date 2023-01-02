PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — A Dayton, Ohio, man and a Portsmouth woman were arrested following an investigation by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, according to a news release.
The two were arrested at 5:49 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, with the help of the Portsmouth Police Department’s SWAT, according to a release from Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman.
Authorities executed a narcotics-related search warrant at the residence of Hope Bentley, 25, of the 1300 block of Union Street in Portsmouth, according to the release.
Officers seized approximately 1,075 grams of suspected fentanyl, 14 grams of suspected crack cocaine, digital scales, sandwich baggies and $613 in cash, according to the release. The estimated street value of the drugs was $70,000, according to the release.
Bentley and Reginald Langford, 29, of Dayton, both were charged with trafficking and possession of drugs. Langford also was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
They were transported to the Scioto County Jail in Portsmouth. The case will be forwarded to an upcoming Scioto County grand jury, according to the release.
Brewer and Thoroughman expressed thanks to the Portsmouth Metropolitan Housing Authority for its assistance in the investigation, according to the release.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.