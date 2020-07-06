COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Tuesday that 22 people died in 21 traffic crashes during the Fourth of July reporting period, which began Thursday, July 2, and ended Sunday, July 5. Impairment was determined to be a factor in at least five of those crashes.
Troopers made 425 arrests for impaired driving and 280 for drug-related charges. Patrol officers responded to 631 crashes and made more than 22,494 traffic contacts in total, which included providing assistance to more than 2,900 motorists.
During last year’s Fourth of July reporting period from July 3 to July 7, there were 16 fatal crashes that killed 17 people.
Motorists are encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers or drug activity.