IRONTON — Some school employees will begin receiving the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine this month as Ohio continues its goal of returning all children to in-person learning by March 1, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday.
Employees at Cincinnati city schools will be the initial recipients this week and those at other districts next week, though the state doesn’t have enough doses on hand for all districts to begin receiving vaccinations this month, the governor said.
“Ohio’s ultimate plan is that anyone who works in a school in Ohio will have the opportunity to get their first shot in the month of February,” DeWine said.
In Lawrence County, the county health department will begin giving the COVID-19 vaccination to local teachers starting next week. Commission President DeAnna Holliday said the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners met with health department officials Tuesday.
To date, the health department has administered 2,485 vaccinations. Thus far, 369 people have gotten the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, she said.
Those seeking the vaccine can get on a list at lawrencecounty.org or lawcohd.org. Both websites have waiting lists, Holliday said.
The vaccines have been given to those 65 and older and those confined at nursing homes, Holliday said.
“We’re getting a supply of vaccine every week and using it up,” Holliday said. “We’re not letting vaccine go to waste. I wish we had more, but supplies are limited.”
The health department will administer vaccines to teachers and school personnel who deal with students on a daily basis, she said.
Holliday also warned county residents about a scam in which some residents are being called and asked to sign up for the vaccine. The caller asks for a Social Security number and a driver’s license number, she said, adding that people should “hang up when you get a call like that” and instead “use the websites (to sign up).”
Statewide, DeWine also said the current 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew will be shortened to 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Thursday, Jan. 28, as long as the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to fall below 3,500. The curfew could be eliminated if, over the next few weeks, hospitalization numbers fall below 2,500 over seven days. About 2,900 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus Tuesday.
The good news about the curfew doesn’t mean Ohioans should let down their guard, the governor said.
“We must keep practicing safety protocols. Our case numbers are improving because of what you are doing — and what you’re not doing,” DeWine said at his twice-weekly briefing streamed live. “More people are wearing masks. Please continue wearing masks.”
The curfew prohibits people from being outside their homes during those hours, with multiple exceptions including work, grocery shopping, medical appointments and other necessary trips.
Ohio began offering vaccinations this week to people 75 and older, to those with a developmental or intellectual disability, and to people with congenital conditions such as cerebral palsy, spina bifida and severe congenital heart disease.
More doses are becoming available as Ohio finishes with the first phase of vaccinations, which included front-line medical responders, and staff and residents of the state’s nursing homes. Ohio will also have an additional 77,000 doses available the next two weeks because so many nursing home employees declined a shot, the governor said.
Ohioans 70 and older can receive shots beginning next week and those 65 and older the following week, after which Ohio will pause lowering the age groups because the over-65 group is so large, DeWine said.
The state Health Department says more than 620,000 Ohioans, or just over 5% of Ohio’s population, have received at least the initial dose of the vaccine.
In Lawrence County, 51 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, for a total of 4,859. There have been 56 virus-related deaths in the county.
Statewide, more than 4,200 cases were reported, for a total of 872,918, and 88 deaths, for a total of 10,856.
In West Virginia, 1,139 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, for a total of 116,978, and 29 new virus-related deaths, for a total of 1,928.
Among the deaths was a 63-year-old man from Lincoln County.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,080), Berkeley (8,630), Boone (1,391), Braxton (730), Brooke (1,861), Cabell (6,849), Calhoun (204), Clay (334), Doddridge (395), Fayette (2,321), Gilmer (559), Grant (959), Greenbrier (2,178), Hampshire (1,332), Hancock (2,417), Hardy (1,173), Harrison (4,320), Jackson (1,560), Jefferson (3,223), Kanawha (10,791), Lewis (802), Lincoln (1,112), Logan (2,297), Marion (3,199), Marshall (2,694), Mason (1,499), McDowell (1,198), Mercer (3,831), Mineral (2,441), Mingo (1,875), Monongalia (6,871), Monroe (862), Morgan (854), Nicholas (1,016), Ohio (3,293), Pendleton (533), Pleasants (761), Pocahontas (548), Preston (2,378), Putnam (3,735), Raleigh (3,994), Randolph (2,132), Ritchie (539), Roane (446), Summers (652), Taylor (975), Tucker (442), Tyler (550), Upshur (1,435), Wayne (2,283), Webster (241), Wetzel (973), Wirt (320), Wood (6,377) and Wyoming (1,513).
Cabell County reported 1,704 active cases Tuesday, while Wayne County reported 378.