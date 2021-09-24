Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp, left, a Lima Republican, with state Sen. Vernon Sykes, an Akron Democrat, right, answers questions about the state’s redistricting process during a news conference after the commission’s meeting Aug. 31, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
IRONTON — While it has yet to pass judicial scrutiny, a proposed redistricting plan would place all of Lawrence County into one legislative district, the 93rd, for the first time in 30 years, according to State Rep. Jason Stephens.
Stephens, a former Lawrence County commissioner and a Lawrence County auditor, serves in the state Legislature for the 93rd District, which covers Gallia and Jackson counties and parts of Lawrence and Vinton counties.
Currently, Lawrence County is split in two legislative districts, the 93rd and 90th, and two state Senate districts. Stephens represents the eastern part of Lawrence County.
If the proposal stands, the 93rd District would include Lawrence, Jackson and Pike counties, Stephens said. Lawrence County has the most voters in that proposal, he said.
The Ohio Redistricting Commission was established to redraw Ohio’s state legislative districts. Ohio voters approved a measure several years ago to redraw the lines in a more fair manner. Federal law, meanwhile, requires the state’s congressional districts to be redrawn every 10 years based on the U.S. census.
Ohio Democrats say the current proposal has gerrymandered districts that favor Republicans. The Associated Press reports that Ohio’s partisan breakdown is roughly 54% Republicans and 46% Democrats, but Republicans control the state Legislature, which is tasked with redrawing the lines.
Ohio has 16 congressional districts, represented by 12 Republicans and four Democrats despite the closeness in voter registration. Ohio also is in line to lose one seat in Congress based on a drop in population in the 2020 census.
A map proposed by Republicans for the state’s 99 legislative district seats was given an “F” grade by one anti-gerrymandering group, according to the AP.
J.T. Holt, an Ironton lawyer and Democratic member of the county board of elections, called the Republican map proposal “unconstitutional. It’s gerrymandering pure and simple. They’re playing petty partisan partnership. It’s not ‘one person, one vote.’”
