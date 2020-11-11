HUNTINGTON — With cases surging across the nation, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said it was time to go “back to the basics” and implemented new measures to reduce COVID-19 spread.
In a special address Wednesday evening, DeWine announced he was reissuing the state’s mask order with three new provisions:
Each business in the state will be required to post a face mask requirement sign at all public entrances.
Each store will be responsible for ensuring customers and employees are wearing masks.
- The state is establishing a new Retail Compliance Unit comprised of agents led by the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation that will inspect for compliance.
The first violation of this order will result in a written warning and a second violation will result in closure of the store for up to 24 hours.
“I am very well aware of the burden this will place on employees and the owners. But these are places where it is difficult or impossible to maintain mask-wearing, which we know now is the chief way of slowing this virus,” DeWine said.
The governor also will update the existing public gathering order, which currently limits gatherings to no more than 10.
“Specifically, open congregate areas can no longer be open,” DeWine said. “The order will require everyone to be seated and masked unless they are actively consuming food or drinks, and it will prohibit things such as dancing and games.”
DeWine said he will also decide whether to close bars and restaurants in a week.
He urged Ohioans to follow the basics: Wear a mask, maintain physical distance and wash hands. He said to not let someone into your “bubble,” even close friends and family.
“During the spring and summer virus surges, the most COVID patients in the hospital at one time was a little over 1,100,” he said.
“Last week, we were at almost 2,000 COVID patients in our hospitals. Today — one week later — we are approaching 3,000. Ohio also has a record number of patients in our intensive care units. A month ago, 240 patients with COVID were in the ICU receiving critical care. Tonight, more than 700 of our fellow Ohioans are in the ICU.”
Deaths have also increased. In October, 86 Ohioans died of COVID-19. More than 100 have already died in November.
DeWine said if the trend continues, elective procedures at hospitals will again need to be put on hold. He said that is coming sooner rather than later.
Ohio recorded its second highest daily total of COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with 5,874 new cases reported, for a total of 267,356. The state has reported 5,623 deaths related to the virus.
The Lawrence County Health Department reported 42 new positive cases Wednesday. Due to the increased number of cases and the time it takes to investigate/contact trace, the department shortened its daily release and did not report the number out of isolation.
Ohio joined just a handful of states reinstating stricter pandemic guidelines, including West Virginia’s eastern border state of Maryland. Though cases and other metrics are booming in West Virginia as well, Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday he was not ready to take anything off the table — though he didn’t specify what was on the table besides “everything.”
“I don’t know what else I can do,” Justice said. “I have given it everything I have. I don’t know what else I can do.”
For the fifth time in seven days, West Virginia on Wednesday set a new record for the highest number of new daily cases — 885 since Tuesday — for a total of 30,201. Though hospitalizations have dipped slightly in that same time — down to 277 from last week’s high of 290 — state officials agreed at Wednesday’s briefing that the virus was continuing to grow in West Virginia.
Seven new COVID-19-related deaths were reported, including 70-, 71- and 84-year-old Cabell County residents. The county has reported 40 deaths, while the state has reported a total of 553 deaths related to the virus.
“Understand that while an increase in testing does identify new cases, that those cases are real activity in West Virginia. It’s not just a proportional more tests, more positive cases — there’s actually more disease in West Virginia,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s coronavirus czar. “(COVID-19 rates continuing to increase) tells us that West Virginia, while people have done well, and we’re so proud of our citizens’ actions and working together as a community of West Virginians, that we need to step it up.”
Total cases per county are: Barbour (243), Berkeley (2,026), Boone (474), Braxton (92), Brooke (318), Cabell (1,908), Calhoun (41), Clay (81), Doddridge (83), Fayette (879), Gilmer (166), Grant (218), Greenbrier (272), Hampshire (188), Hancock (306), Hardy (136), Harrison (811), Jackson (478), Jefferson (800), Kanawha (4,324), Lewis (178), Lincoln (322), Logan (864), Marion (512), Marshall (634), Mason (214), McDowell (186), Mercer (951), Mineral (426), Mingo (786), Monongalia (2,595), Monroe (284), Morgan (185), Nicholas (230), Ohio (863), Pendleton (80), Pleasants (49), Pocahontas (77), Preston (287), Putnam (1,241), Raleigh (1,016), Randolph (511), Ritchie (77), Roane (125), Summers (184), Taylor (196), Tucker (71), Tyler (94), Upshur (330), Wayne (713), Webster (43), Wetzel (281), Wirt (61), Wood (1,233) and Wyoming (458).
There were 576 active cases in Cabell County on Wednesday.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear also urged the Bluegrass State to step it up as the state recorded a new single-day record with 2,700 new positive cases, for a total of 127,344. There were 14 new deaths reported, for a total of 1,604.
“The entire state is in danger,” Beshear said Wednesday. “COVID-19 is absolutely everywhere. We need everybody to wear your masks and follow red zone reduction recommendations and school recommendations.”
Boyd County was identified as being in the red zone last week.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 24 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. There are 388 active cases in the county.
More than 134,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Wednesday, for a total of 10,170,846, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 239,590 deaths related to the virus.