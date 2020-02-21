IRONTON — An Ironton resident was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to seven to 10 1/2 years in prison in a drug case.
Jamie M. Burnett, 42, of the 3100 block of South 6th Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to corrupting another with drugs, child endangering and aggravated possession of meth. Burnett was sentenced in the case by Judge Andy Ballard.
In an unrelated case, Melissa A. Frederick, 52, of Township Road 616, South Point, pleaded guilty to two counts of complicity to trafficking in drugs. Ballard sentenced her to three years in prison. She could be eligible for early release after serving a year in prison to the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County for a 135-day program.
In other cases:
- Jason M. Hudson, 45, of North Huntington Heights, Chesapeake, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to 30 days in jail.
- Christopher R. Kelley, 35, of Township Road 1051, Ironton, pleaded guilty to four counts of trafficking in drugs. Final sentencing will be held at a later date.
- Daniel F. Stephens, 23, of County Road 59, Chesapeake, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and possession of controlled substances. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and was ordered to complete the program at STAR.
- Chester M. Burton, 37, of the 500 block of Carson Street, Huntington, pleaded guilty to complicity to trafficking in heroin and complicity to trafficking in cocaine. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years.
- Gary Estep Jr., 41, of the 2400 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to three counts of aggravated trafficking in meth. Bond was set at $5,000.
- Jie K. Highley, 43, of Marcia Street, Ashland, pleaded innocent to two counts of possession of drugs and was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond.