IRONTON — An Ohio man was sentenced last week to 18 months in prison for failure to appear.
William Grant, 42, of Mount Airy, Ohio, was sentenced in the case in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court by Judge Christen Finley.
In an unrelated case, Nathan Gilliam, 24, of the 1500 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for violating community control sanctions.
In other cases:
- Nathaniel Marshall, 25, of Township Road 208, Ironton, was ordered to complete the program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. The program can take up to 200 days to complete.
- Joshua Corbin, 39, of Ohio 93, Pedro, was placed on community control sanctions in a drug case and ordered to complete the program at STAR.
- Justin Coon, 20, of the 900 block of North 5th Street, Ironton, was ordered to complete the program at STAR for violating community control sanctions.
- Russell Carrier, 53, of Hurricane, West Virginia, pleaded not guilty to theft. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending and ordered to wear an ankle monitor.
- Tracy Porter, 51, of Troy, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor while the case is pending.
- Darryl Bryant, 29, of the 900 block of High Street, Coal Grove, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor while the case is pending.