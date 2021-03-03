HUNTINGTON — The Ohio River crested at 53.99 feet Wednesday morning, making it the highest the river has flooded in 24 years.
Reaching crest at 8:15 a.m., the river began flooding earlier in the week due to excessive rainfall and runoff from snow and ice storms.
Though this storm’s crest is the highest the river has flooded in more than 20 years, it is ranked as the 22nd highest recorded flooding in Huntington’s history. It surpasses the 2018 flood that crested at 53.14 feet in 24th, and the 1997 flood ranked 23rd in Huntington’s history with a crest of 53.92 feet.
Flood gates were installed at the 10th and 12th street entrances to Harris Riverfront Park and the east entrance of Special Metals along Riverside Drive. While there are other flood gates in the city, Huntington officials said they did not believe they will be needed.
Chuck Minsker, public relations specialist for the Huntington District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said the Corps of Engineers monitors river levels to help prevent flooding with flood-control dams, but the dams were actually built for navigation purposes.
Dams built for the Ohio River are meant to help keep a steady water level so boats can navigate the waters year-round.
Minsker said the lakes and dams help control flooding by storing water and halting the flow of excess water. They cannot stop flooding altogether if water falls below the dam, but Minsker said the dams can make a significant difference.
“When rain starts to fall like what we had recently, the dams in that affected area will shut down and stop passing water and it will hold back the water,” Minsker said. “We can’t control the water that flows below the dam, so you are still going to get flooding. We can’t completely stop flooding, but we can reduce the impact so that it’s feet lower than it would have been otherwise.”
Cabell and Wayne counties receive flood protection from the R.D. Bailey Dam, which helps protect the lower Guyandotte River basin, including Huntington, Beech Fork Lake and the East Lynn Lake and Dam.
The East Lynn Lake and Dam were approved for construction in 1938 after the devastating 1937 flood when the river crested at 69.45 feet, the highest recorded for the area, but construction did not begin until 1969.
Beech Fork Lake was constructed to hold water in 1978, and the R.D. Bailey Dam construction began in 1967 but was not completed until 1980.
Some areas in West Virginia were so affected by the flooding that Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency Wednesday, directing the state Emergency Management Division to mobilize personnel and resources to respond to flood emergencies.
The counties included are: Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Greenbrier, Harrison, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Marion, Marshall, Mingo, Monongalia, Pocahontas, Preston, Putnam, Randolph, Ohio, Roane, Taylor, Tucker, Upshur, Wayne and Wetzel counties.
The Ohio River is expected to slowly recede over the next 24 hours, and the river should be close to normal levels by Sunday evening.