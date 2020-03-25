Several Ohio school districts receive clean audits

IRONTON — Several school districts in Lawrence County and Scioto County submitted clean audit reports last month, according to the office of Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber.

In Lawrence County, they included the Ironton school district, Tri-State STEM+M and Collins Career Center, according to the release.

In Scioto County, the districts submitting clean audits were Bloom-Vernon, Wheelersburg, Sciotoville Community School, South Central Ohio Educational Service Center, Clay and Northwest, according to the release.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.