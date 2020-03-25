Several Ohio school districts receive clean audits
IRONTON — Several school districts in Lawrence County and Scioto County submitted clean audit reports last month, according to the office of Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber.
In Lawrence County, they included the Ironton school district, Tri-State STEM+M and Collins Career Center, according to the release.
In Scioto County, the districts submitting clean audits were Bloom-Vernon, Wheelersburg, Sciotoville Community School, South Central Ohio Educational Service Center, Clay and Northwest, according to the release.