IRONTON — A Lawrence County, Ohio, middle school teacher said she was shot at Tuesday morning on State Route 93, according to Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless.
Lawless reported that a Rock Hill Middle School female teacher was shot at while on her way to work Tuesday. The teacher’s name is being withheld during the investigation.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 7:42 a.m. from the victim, who said she was shot at by an unknown male.
On her way to work, the victim said she felt ill and had pulled over near the Lawrence County Juvenile Center on State Route 93. She told the Sheriff’s Office that she was parked in a gravel lot that leads to a walking track when the male suspect approached her by foot. She said he wore a camouflage outfit and a camouflage hat with netting that covered his face.
The suspect was reported to have shot at her with a handgun while she sat in her vehicle. The victim drove away from the scene as at least two bullets struck her vehicle.
The victim returned to Ironton to meet with deputies and detectives and did not have any injuries, but at least one bullet went through the back glass of her vehicle and a second bullet struck the rear fender on the passenger side.
Because the incident involves a school employee, the school district was asked to be on a heightened alert as a precautionary measure, Lawless said.
To provide information regarding the incident, contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 740-532-3106.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported seven incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:51 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Destruction of property, 9:30 p.m. Aug. 20, 2700 block of Guyan Avenue.
Deceased person, 8 a.m. Aug. 11, unit block of 13th Street.
Warrant service or execution, 1:51 p.m. Monday, 300 block of Olive Street.
Trespass in structure or conveyance, 12:45 p.m. Monday, 3200 block of Chase Street.
Petit larceny, 12:45 a.m. Monday, 3200 block of Chase Street.
Information report, 3:20 a.m. Monday, 2600 block of Marcum Terrance.
Battery, 12:55 a.m. Monday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.