COLUMBUS, Ohio — State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, has helped secure $1.2 million for schools in the 93rd District from the Ohio Department of Education.
The schools are set to receive $1,206,651.87 for coronavirus relief funding to help students during the 2020-21 school year, according to a news release.
“With the school year starting, these funds will be utilized to promote a successful school year,” Stephens said in a prepared release. “I applaud the work of Ohio’s leaders to ensure broadband services are available, even to those who don’t have regular access.”
The state Department of Education, in collaboration with BroadbandOhio, secured funds to be used for various technology needs, including home internet services, mobile hotspots and public Wi-Fi infrastructure, according to the release.
Lawrence County schools getting $151,466.16 each include Chesapeake, Dawson-Bryant, Ironton and the Lawrence County Educational Service Center.
Other Lawrence County schools getting state funding and the amounts are: Symmes Valley, $93,909.02; South Point, $45,439.85; and Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School, $10,000.
Gallia County schools getting funds were: Gallipolis, $73,309.62; Gallia County, $60,889.40; and the Gallia County Board of Developmental Disabilities, $3,840.
Other schools getting money include: Vinton County, $151,466.16; Wellston, $20,000; Christian Life Academy, $60,586.47; Jackson, $52,346.71; Oak Hill, $20,000; and Ohio Valley Christian School, $15,000.
The grants were awarded based on an application process starting Aug. 10, according to the release.
Schools were required to show how they intended to aid economically disadvantaged students, vulnerable children and youth, students with chronic illness and students who do not have other access to the internet, according to the release.