COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several southern Ohio sheriffs and representatives gathered at the Ohio Statehouse last Tuesday to show support for a bill that would help build better jail facilities in their districts.
House Bill 101 would establish a County Jail Construction Funding Formula, which would allocate state funds to help with the projects.
Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless was joined by the bill sponsors, State Reps. Jay Edwards, R-Nelsonville, and Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, and five county sheriffs, including Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart, Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin, Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood and Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier.
A study released in 2020 showed it would cost an estimated $26 million to build a new, 200-bed Lawrence County Jail. The current 52-bed jail built in 1972 has been cited for a number of deficiencies by the state. Ohio jail inspectors recommend the jail hold only 27 prisoners, but there were 63 prisoners housed in the jail in November 2020.
State funds currently aren’t available to help with jail construction, and the cost lies solely upon the commission to build the jail.
The County Jail Construction Funding Formula would be similar to that of Ohio’s school construction formula, which Lawless said has proven to be very successful in assisting school districts with major construction projects for more than two decades.
“I am very pleased that this House Bill is moving through the legislative process,” he said. “If this bill can pass into law, it could definitely help Lawrence County build a much-needed jail.”
The proposal would allow the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission to work in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Correction to develop the funding formula.
The formula would award funds based on need and develop a matching program for cost of construction. OFCC and ODC would work directly under the bill with the county in need to design a new jail using projections of use and other means of establishing the size of a jail.
The program would be funded through the state capital budget on the biennium. The last capital budget allocated $50 million for jail construction.
Edwards said the issue was personal to his home district.
“The Meigs County Jail permanently closed last month for multiple reasons, but if this legislation had been in place, the jail would still be open and operating,” he said. “Although this bill would exponentially improve jails in southeastern Ohio, it would also have an outstanding effect on the quality of jails across the whole state.”
Stephens said it was key it followed the school construction formula.
“If we can get a similar formula in place for Ohio’s jails, we could guarantee a safe and efficient jail situation in every single county across Ohio, regardless of population,” he said.
The legislation, which has 22 co-sponsors, awaits to be assigned to a standing House committee where it will move forward in the committee hearing process.