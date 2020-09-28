IRONTON — The Lawrence-Scioto Joint Solid Waste district has been without a director or a chief enforcement officer for months, and county officials have taken no action to fill those seats.
The district is financed through a $16 per year fee on Lawrence County homeowners. Scioto County has a similar fee.
David Classing, a South Point, Ohio, resident, said he recently called the solid waste district to report a person was dumping illegal substances at the recycling bins the district pays for at the Walmart parking lot in Burlington, Ohio.
“They were dropping off empty pallets, windows and other things that aren’t on the recycling list,” Classing said Tuesday. “It’s disturbing. This is a good program. These people can ruin this program for all of us.”
He called the solid waste district to report the abuse, but no enforcement officer was available to respond, Classing said.
Lawrence County Commissioners DeAnna Holliday, Dr. Colton Copley and Freddie Hayes didn’t respond to several phone calls seeking comment as to why no action has been taken to name new district officials even though it is funded through taxpayer funds.
Dan Palmer, the district’s director, retired in May, and the district’s enforcement officer was let go in March.
The lack of an enforcement officer means complaints aren’t being investigated.
The district also has canceled a number of public cleanup events it has sponsored on a yearly basis. Grants seeking state and federal funds also aren’t being filed, according to Jo Huff, a Chesapeake, Ohio, area resident.
Cleanups done by county prisoners and by those being held at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County also have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scioto County Commissioner Bryan Davis also couldn’t be reached for comment.