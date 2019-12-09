IRONTON — Ohio University Southern will show the documentary film, “Second Chances, One Year in Ohio’s Drug Courts,” on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
This one-hour film profiles the efforts of Ohio’s drug courts, and is being presented as part of the University’s Rural Workforce Training project for Drug Impacted Communities, funded by USDA.
The film will be shown at 6 p.m. in the Bowman Auditorium, located in the Collins Center at 1804 Liberty Ave. in Ironton. The event is free and open to the public.
The film is a production of WOUB Public Media and features drug courts, which are specifically designed for people with substance use disorder. Drug courts offer individuals the opportunity to enter long-term drug treatment and agree to court supervision rather than receiving a jail sentence. The documentary aims to reveal what many people don’t know — how personal, intensive and life changing the drug court program can be for participants.
The documentary viewing will be followed by a discussion with a panel including Judge Andrew P. Ballard, Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas; Judge Donald R. Capper, Lawrence County Municipal Court; Judge Kevin J. Waldo, Ironton Municipal Court; and Participant Advocate Jarrod McKnight.
The event is part of Ohio Southern’s opioid response effort to provide dialogue and training for people working in support of recovery from substance use disorder, said Sarah Diamond Burroway, director of Workforce Success for the campus, in a news release.
“We invite treatment and prevention professionals, mental health workers, educators, social workers, and others to attend this event,” Diamond Burroway said.
Persons in recovery, their families and community members are also welcomed to attend, she said.
For more information, call 740-533-4593, or email workforcesuccess@ohio.edu.