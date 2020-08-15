HUNTINGTON — Students in Ohio will be prohibited from using face shields as a substitute for facial coverings or masks when they return to school this fall.
According to a news release from the Ohio Department of Health, the restriction follows federal guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which recommends against using face shields as a substitute for facial coverings or masks. The use of masks or face coverings is intended to reduce the spray of respiratory droplets from the wearer into the environment, onto another person or onto a surface.
The CDC said it is not known what level of protection a face shield provides to people nearby from the spray of respiratory droplets from the wearer, adding that there is not enough evidence to support the effectiveness of face shields for source control.
In Ohio, students, faculty and staff in any child-care setting, school building or other location that provides care or education to any student in kindergarten through 12th grade is required to wear facial coverings at all times. Exemptions include individuals with medical conditions, when the person is eating or drinking, and when students are playing at recess.
The Department of Health said a face shield can be worn by any individual who meets an exception to the face covering requirement.
Ohio reported a total of 107,674 cases of COVID-19 as of 2 p.m. Saturday. There have been 3,824 deaths related to the virus.
In Lawrence County, 10 new cases were reported Saturday, for a total of 367. The new cases included four children.
In West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice was joined by Vice President Mike Pence and national and state leaders in White Sulphur Springs to discuss the state’s efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 and safely reopen the state.
“We are truly grateful for the leadership that you have shown, your team has shown, your delegation to Washington, D.C., has shown,” Pence told Justice. “Very soon, West Virginia will be going back to school, and we’re absolutely determined to partner with you until we bring West Virginia all the way back.”
On Friday, Justice revealed the anticipated color-coded school reopening plan for the state. He said 52 out of the 55 counties would be allowed to restart in-person instruction Sept. 8 if their rolling average of daily new coronavirus cases looks then like it does now.
Statewide, there were 183 new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday, for a total of 8,457. There were also three new deaths — a 67-year-old woman from Pleasants County, an 88-year-old woman from Mercer County and a 95-year-old woman from Logan County — bringing the state’s total number of deaths related to the virus to 160.
Cases per county are: Barbour (31), Berkeley (733), Boone (117), Braxton (8), Brooke (74), Cabell (447), Calhoun (6), Clay (18), Doddridge (6), Fayette (166), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (95), Hampshire (86), Hancock (112), Hardy (63), Harrison (243), Jackson (166), Jefferson (304), Kanawha (1,066), Lewis (28), Lincoln (105), Logan (354), Marion (199), Marshall (130), Mason (70), McDowell (66), Mercer (227), Mineral (126), Mingo (200), Monongalia (986), Monroe (20), Morgan (32), Nicholas (39), Ohio (278), Pendleton (42), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (128), Putnam (216), Raleigh (292), Randolph (213), Ritchie (3), Roane (19), Summers (18), Taylor (61), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (38), Wayne (218), Webster (4), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (275) and Wyoming (46).
The Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported 210 active cases and 234 recovered.
In Kentucky, there were 638 new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday, for a total of 38,930. Seventeen of the newly reported cases included children age 5 and younger. There were six new deaths reported, for a total of 810.
No new information was available for Boyd County, which reported 21 active cases in the county Friday.
Nearly 57,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Saturday, for a total of 5,285,546, according to the CDC. There have been 167,546 deaths related to the virus.