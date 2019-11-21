IRONTON — The Ohio Supreme Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Mayor Katrina Keith, paving the way for Sam Cramblit to be sworn in as Ironton mayor Dec. 1.
Keith filed suit against the Lawrence County Board of Elections seeking to have her opponent disqualified as a candidate. Cramblit defeated Keith in the mayor’s race earlier this month by a total of 2,082 votes to 827 votes.
She declined to comment on the court ruling, saying Ironton City Council could pursue it, if it wished. As for her future, Keith said, she was weighing her options.
Cramblit couldn’t be reached for comment.
“We’re satisfied with the outcome” of the legal action, said J.T. Holt, a member of the Lawrence County Board of Elections. “We believe we acted in accordance with Ohio law at all times.”
Keith filed suit asking the Ohio Supreme Court to declare Cramblit an unfit candidate under the Ironton city charter. The lawsuit claimed Cramblit shouldn’t be allowed to run since he hadn’t lived in Ironton for five years before the election, as required under the charter.
Cramblit, 28, earlier denied the claim. He said that while he traveled out of town to work, he kept his address in Ironton.
The board took no action to take Cramblit’s name off the ballot as requested by Keith. Board officials said earlier the challenge by Keith was filed too late.