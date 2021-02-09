HUNTINGTON — Nursing home workers who declined the coronavirus vaccine during the first round of shots will be given another opportunity to take it, Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday as he outlined plans for providing ongoing access to the vaccine in the state’s long-term care facilities.
Only about four of every 10 nursing home and assisted-living facility employees have received it, the governor has said. Workers have cited distrust of the vaccine and concern about side effects.
Providing that second opportunity is part of the state’s plan to make vaccines available for new residents and employees of nursing homes and assisted living facilities now that the initial round of shots is over. Details are coming next week.
The goal is “continuing access to this life-saving vaccine,” DeWine said.
More than 1 million Ohioans received at least the first vaccine shot as of Tuesday, or about 9% of the population, according to the state Department of Health.
Also Tuesday, the governor said he wants Ohio schools to develop plans by April 1 for addressing educational setbacks experienced by children during the pandemic, and he’s making $2 billion in federal aid available to help.
Steps to close the pandemic schooling gap could including tutoring, summer programs, extended school years or school days, DeWine said. Schools have two years to use the money.
Ohio has paused its age-group delivery of vaccines to focus on people 65 and older, a large group of about 2 million Ohioans. The governor said Tuesday that once a third phase of vaccinations begins for people younger than 65, other needy groups could be considered. Funeral home workers, day-care employees and police officers are among those who have lobbied for vaccines.
Last week, the chief judges of Ohio’s two federal court districts asked the state Health Department director to include judicial workers on the list of essential employees eligible for a vaccine.
Those workers would include not just judges but employees with direct access to the public, including probation officers, deputy U.S. marshals and pretrial services officers.
“They are on the front lines, and they have to be out in the community visiting with defendants and discharging their responsibilities,” said federal Judge Algenon Marbley, chief judge of the Southern District of Ohio.
The federal court for the Southern District of Ohio has recorded 47 positive coronavirus cases at its courthouses in Cincinnati, Columbus and Dayton. Federal courts also have a backlog of both criminal and civil cases and can’t begin to reopen until front-line judicial workers are vaccinated, Marbley said.
The state’s current vaccination plan doesn’t include judicial workers, but they could be included in other priority groups, said Ohio Health Department spokesperson Melanie Amato. Those currently eligible in Ohio include front-line medical workers, people over 65, people with severe congenital conditions such as cerebral palsy, and school employees.
The Health Department said 1,974 patients in Ohio were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, the eighth day with hospitalizations falling below 2,500. That should signal the elimination of the state’s 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew starting Thursday, though DeWine said it could be reimplemented if case numbers rise again.
The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 5,370 on Jan. 25 to 3,295 on Feb. 8.
In Kentucky, the federal government has increased the state’s vaccination supply by 6% as the vaccination program continues to expand, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday.
“It’s not enough, but it’s great,” Beshear added, insisting that the Bluegrass State continues to achieve its goal of using 90% of supply within seven days of delivery. As of Tuesday, Kentucky has utilized 80% of doses allocated for its state vaccination program and 91% are set aside for long-term care facilities.
As supply increases, more Kentuckians will become eligible to receive doses. Currently, health care workers, first responders, K-12 school personnel and anyone age 70 or older are eligible.
Kentucky reported 2,339 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 35 virus-related deaths Tuesday. More than 1,200 people are hospitalized.
In Boyd County, 24 new cases were reported, for a total of 4,386. There have been 61 virus-related deaths in the county.
In West Virginia, two men from Cabell County were among the 19 new virus-related deaths reported Tuesday.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed the deaths of a 69-year-old man and 77-year-old man, representing the 151st and 152nd virus deaths for Cabell County.
There have been 2,150 total deaths related to COVID-19 in the state.
There were 416 cases reported statewide, for a total of 125,522.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,151), Berkeley (9,279), Boone (1,493), Braxton (757), Brooke (1,945), Cabell (7,365), Calhoun (217), Clay (361), Doddridge (434), Fayette (2,514), Gilmer (660), Grant (1,020), Greenbrier (2,328), Hampshire (1,452), Hancock (2,537), Hardy (1,244), Harrison (4,644), Jackson (1,616), Jefferson (3,456), Kanawha (11,487), Lewis (936), Lincoln (1,166), Logan (2,563), Marion (3,519), Marshall (2,925), Mason (1,714), McDowell (1,305), Mercer (4,029), Mineral (2,543), Mingo (2,027), Monongalia (7,398), Monroe (910), Morgan (892), Nicholas (1,106), Ohio (3,488), Pendleton (602), Pleasants (787), Pocahontas (570), Preston (2,461), Putnam (3,977), Raleigh (4,371), Randolph (2,289), Ritchie (585), Roane (477), Summers (682), Taylor (1,043), Tucker (477), Tyler (596), Upshur (1,585), Wayne (2,496), Webster (278), Wetzel (1,032), Wirt (333), Wood (6,731) and Wyoming (1,669).
Cabell County reported 975 active cases Tuesday, while Wayne County reported 335.