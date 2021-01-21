HUNTINGTON — Ohio will use $50 million in federal pandemic aid dollars to buy 2 million at-home rapid coronavirus tests to help local health departments respond faster to testing needs, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday.
The governor also said the state’s 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. pandemic curfew, due to expire in a couple days, will be extended, though he didn’t provide details.
The at-home test kit deal involves a partnership between the state, Miami-based digital health company eMed and Chicago-based medical device company Abbott Laboratories. Users can administer the BinaxNow at-home rapid antigen tests, with results available in about 15 minutes.
Users will receive online guidance to take the tests, and the results will be recorded with the Ohio Department of Health, an eMed spokeswoman said. Local health departments have been asking for this type of rapid testing, DeWine said.
“We think that this would be very, very helpful in slowing the spread of the virus,” the governor said. “If we get a hotspot somewhere, if there would be an outbreak in a factory, we would be able to move in very, very quickly.”
The rapid antigen tests are not as reliable as PCR tests, which examine genetic material specific to the virus. DeWine experienced this disparity last summer when he had a false positive antigen test, followed a few hours later by a negative PCR test.
The bigger concern is “false negatives,” said Ohio chief medical officer Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff. That means testing that shows a negative result even though the patient may have the coronavirus.
“A negative antigen test does not really give you the kind of confident answer that a positive test does,” Vanderhoff said. “But if you have a positive result, then you know what you need to do.”
Regarding the curfew, DeWine said he understands the frustration of bar and restaurant owners who say the 10 p.m. cut-off is arbitrary and the same precautions against social distancing can be made later into the evening.
The curfew was a compromise with experts who said bars and restaurants should be shut down altogether, said DeWine, reiterating a point he’s made often.
There were 7,217 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 849,704, and 109 new deaths, for a total of 10,518, reported statewide Thursday.
In Lawrence County, 40 new cases were reported, for a total of 4,678, with patients’ ages ranging from 8 to 90. There have been 49 virus-related deaths in the county.
West Virginia reported 940 new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 112,617, and 14 new deaths, including a 64-year-old man and 84-year-old man, both from Cabell County, for a total of 1,849. The daily positive percentage rate was just over 5%.
Total cases per county are: Barbour (1,030), Berkeley (8,289), Boone (1,338), Braxton (718), Brooke (1,811), Cabell (6,604), Calhoun (194), Clay (310), Doddridge (375), Fayette (2,218), Gilmer (542), Grant (936), Greenbrier (2,100), Hampshire (1,278), Hancock (2,360), Hardy (1,119), Harrison (4,157), Jackson (1,526), Jefferson (3,072), Kanawha (10,483), Lewis (746), Lincoln (1,065), Logan (2,169), Marion (3,023), Marshall (2,612), Mason (1,432), McDowell (1,166), Mercer (3,754), Mineral (2,337), Mingo (1,803), Monongalia (6,648), Monroe (839), Morgan (833), Nicholas (966), Ohio (3,180), Pendleton (505), Pleasants (734), Pocahontas (529), Preston (2,305), Putnam (3,588), Raleigh (3,797), Randolph (2,032), Ritchie (516), Roane (421), Summers (642), Taylor (932), Tucker (427), Tyler (522), Upshur (1,333), Wayne (2,157), Webster (225), Wetzel (930), Wirt (305), Wood (6,227) and Wyoming (1,457).
Cabell County reported 1,781 active cases and a total of 135 virus-related deaths Thursday, while Wayne County reported 342 active cases as 26 virus deaths.
In Kentucky, the state’s highest daily number of COVID-19 deaths was reported Thursday as the governor pressed for increased vaccine shipments from the federal government.
“You give it to us, we can get it in people’s arms,” Gov. Andy Beshear said at a news conference in which he maintained his calls for the U.S. government to double Kentucky’s supply of the vaccine.
The Democratic governor said the state suffered 58 more coronavirus-related deaths, pushing its death toll from the pandemic above 3,300. He called it a “staggering” loss and said an American flag will be placed on the statehouse grounds Friday for each Kentuckian who has died from the virus.
The record-setting number of virus-related deaths followed a post-holiday bump in COVID-19 cases, Beshear said. But it appears that “exponential growth” has been stopped, he said.
Beshear reported 3,728 new statewide virus cases.
Slightly more than 1,600 virus patients are hospitalized in Kentucky, including 395 in intensive care. The state’s rate of positive COVID-19 cases was 11.05%, down slightly from the prior day.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department reported 31 new cases, for a total of 3,959. There are 1,670 active cases of the virus in Boyd County.
More than 188,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the U.S. on Thursday, for a total of 24,323,846, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been 404,689 deaths related to the virus.