ATHENS, Ohio — More than 8,400 students qualified for the fall semester 2020 dean’s list at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.
Due to COVID-19, students who earned 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved this distinction.
WEST VIRGINIA
BARBOURSVILLE: Chris Courts, College of Health Sciences and Professions; Jessica Napier, College of Health Sciences and Professions.
CULLODEN: Chris Camp, College of Health Sciences and Professions.
HUNTINGTON: Justine Arms, College of Health Sciences and Professions; Jill Freeman, College of Health Sciences and Professions; Mahayla Goode, Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education; Kristen Kennedy, College of Health Sciences and Professions; Carly Roam, College of Health Sciences and Professions; Carissa Walker-McQuaid, College of Arts and Sciences; Sarah Williams, Scripps College of Communication.
HURRICANE: Alexandra Antonova, College of Arts and Sciences; Abigail Howat, College of Health Sciences and Professions.
ONA: Laiken Call, College of Health Sciences and Professions; Jackie Parsons, College of Health Sciences and Professions.
OHIO
CHESAPEAKE: Brennan Rhoades, College of Health Sciences and Professions; Brody Blackwell, University College; Savannah Brumfield, College of Health Sciences and Professions; Taylor Burnette, Scripps College of Communication; Makayla Clark, College of Health Sciences and Professions; Delaney Dickess, Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education; Caleb Dorofeev, College of Health Sciences and Professions; Danielle Doss, College of Health Sciences and Professions; Tyler Edwards, College of Arts and Sciences; Shia Ervin, College of Health Sciences and Professions; Katie Haynes, Scripps College of Communication; Jacqueline Hutchison, College of Business; Olivia Lowe, University College; Stephanie Morrow, College of Health Sciences and Professions; Rachel Pratt, College of Health Sciences and Professions; Kaetlyn Ross, College of Health Sciences and Professions; Mickey Sanchez, Scripps College of Communication; Joey Spears, Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education; Javon Thompson, College of Health Sciences and Professions; McKenna Wells, College of Health Sciences and Professions.
KENTUCKY
CATLETTSBURG: Olivia Adams, Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education; Shelby Chaney, College of Health Sciences and Professions; Jenna Fannin, College of Health Sciences and Professions; Katelyn Ferguson, College of Health Sciences and Professions; Sarah Shavers, College of Health Sciences and Professions; James Woods, College of Health Sciences and Professions.
ASHLAND: Geoffrey Bennett, College of Health Sciences and Professions; Christina Bentley, College of Arts and Sciences; Danielle Boggs, College of Health Sciences and Professions; Elijah Cordle, University College; Farrah Ekwem, College of Health Sciences and Professions; Eddi Evans, College of Health Sciences and Professions; James Frye, College of Health Sciences and Professions; Daniel Goshorn, College of Health Sciences and Professions; Kayty Graham, College of Health Sciences and Professions; Haylie Haney, College of Health Sciences and Professions; Kastin Hoffman, University College; Caleb Kiser, College of Health Sciences and Professions; Shellby Lane, University College; Delaney Lauhon, College of Health Sciences and Professions; Krissa Leadingham, College of Business; Breanna Lewis, College of Health Sciences and Professions; Jordan Meeks, College of Health Sciences and Professions; Holly Messer, College of Health Sciences and Professions; Jada Miller, College of Health Sciences and Professions; Rylee Miller, College of Health Sciences and Professions; Joe Nance I, College of Health Sciences and Professions; Mikayla Pennington, College of Business; Carlie Remy, College of Health Sciences and Professions; Dylan Romine, College of Health Sciences and Professions; Tyra Shaban, College of Health Sciences and Professions; Maddy Shaffer, College of Health Sciences and Professions; Samantha Snider, College of Health Sciences and Professions; Makenlee Sparks, Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education; Alaina Thornburg, College of Health Sciences and Professions; Katie Walker, College of Health Sciences and Professions; Ryan Wheeler, Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education.