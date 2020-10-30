IRONTON — Ohio University Southern is moving its Drive-Thru College Fair to Thursday, Nov. 5, due to weather concerns.
There is still time for high school seniors and other prospective college students to register for the fair. More than 20 institutions and service branches across Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky will be in attendance.
The event will follow social distancing and PPE guidelines and will be offered at two times and locations.
The first will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Ironton Campus, 1804 Liberty Ave., Ironton. The second will be from 5-7 p.m. at the Proctorville Center, 111 Private Drive 516, Proctorville.
Prospective students must remain in vehicles at all times. Representatives will be screened (health screening/temperature checks) prior to setup and take precautions throughout the event by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Attendees will have the opportunity to roll down their vehicle window and ask questions at each college of interest and collect information.
Registration is required by visiting https://rhe.ohio.edu/register/drive-thru-college-fair
Those who do not register ahead of the event will be detoured out of the line so registration can be completed.
A list of participating institutions can be found on the registration link or at https://www.ohio.edu/southern/drivethru.