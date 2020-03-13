ATHENS, Ohio — Ohio University announced the decision Friday to move to remote and online instruction through the end of the spring semester for all campuses and locations.
Classes will resume online following OU’s extended spring break Monday, March 23. Students who live in residence halls on the Athens campus are not to return to campus after spring break, which has now been extended through Sunday, March 22; instead students will receive a message with information about scheduling time to move out.
Prorated reimbursements for students’ housing and/or dining plans are being developed.
More information is available at www.ohio.edu/coronavirus or by emailing coronavirus@ohio.edu.