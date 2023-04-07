ATHENS, Ohio — Ohio University’s board of trustees reviewed and approved on Friday a resolution that designates the Proctorville Center as surplus property.
The surplus designation allows the university to explore the sale of the property, but no sale is imminent, the university said in a press release.
Following the announcement, university leadership reiterated their commitment to ensuring that the generosity of the facility’s donors continues to support members of the Proctorville community for years to come.
“Any potential sale of the Proctorville Center would include multiple deed restrictions on the building to require it to be sold to other educational entities for educational purposes and ensure that the naming rights of the original donors would be preserved, if desired by the donors,” the release said. “Additionally, the University would transfer the property’s walking track and green space to an entity that would be agreed upon with the original donors and place deed restrictions prohibiting the development of the land, requiring the green space and walking track to remain maintained and open to the community.”
Any additional revenues from a potential sale, following the appropriate payoff of the property, would be utilized to further support education through a combination of scholarships, grant funding and other efforts that would provide opportunities for increased educational support and workforce training to students, teachers and community members across Proctorville and the surrounding area, according to the release.
Ohio’s Proctorville Center was established through donations to the Ohio University Foundation in 2007.
“Following discussions with staff at the Proctorville Center, additional reviews of the facility use over the past several years and enrollment projections, the University determined it was prudent to explore the sale of the Proctorville Center,” the release said.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.