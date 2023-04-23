Ohio Valley Bank has donated $10,000 to Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital, a member of Mountain Health Network, to support the patients and families served by the children’s hospital.
HUNTINGTON — Ohio Valley Bank has donated $10,000 to Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital, a member of Mountain Health Network, to support the patients and families served by the children’s hospital.
This donation is part of OVB’s overall gift of $50,000, according to a press release from Hoops Family Children’s Hospital.
According to Larry E. Miller II, president and CEO of The Ohio Valley Bank Company, the bank’s decision to support the hospital falls right in line with OVB’s “Community First” mission.
“Ohio Valley Bank is proud to support the medical professionals at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and the truly heroic work they do saving lives and improving outcomes of children in our region,” Miller said in the release.
Kristi Arrowood, executive director of Mountain Health Foundations, said OVB has a history of investing in the community. To recognize their support, a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) room was dedicated in their honor, she said.
“Several OVB leaders’ children and grandchildren have received excellent care at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital,” Arrowood said in the release. “In fact, the room we dedicated, room 5953, was the exact room that the daughter of Tom Wiseman, OVB’s Chairman of the Board, stayed in when she received care in our NICU. It’s a full-circle community investment, and we could not be more grateful for our partnership with OVB.”
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
