HUNTINGTON — Ohio Valley Bank recently made a $50,000 gift in support of Marshall University’s new College of Business facility, which will be constructed at 4th Avenue and 15th Street.
According to the university, construction on the facility will begin soon, as its board of governors recently approved the off-campus location.
The plan to construct a new College of Business facility was announced after a $25 million gift from Brad and Alys Smith in the fall of 2018. Theirs was one of the largest monetary gifts in the university’s history.
The facility is planned to house Marshall University’s Center for Entrepreneurial and Business Innovation (iCenter), and accommodate two new degree programs, a bachelor of arts in general business and a doctor of business administration. In November 2018, university officials said the cost of the new building was estimated to be $50 million.
“Ohio Valley Bank’s mission is ‘Community First.’ Our job is to help our hometowns thrive, and as a local institution of higher learning, Marshall University plays an important role in securing a successful future for our community,” said Larry Miller, president of Ohio Valley Bank, in a news release.
According to the university, Ohio Valley Bank has for six years provided funds that support its students and initiatives across many disciplines and through scholarships.
“Too often we see talented young men and women grow up and leave home to pursue their dreams. We applaud Marshall University for their efforts to keep our ‘homegrown’ talent where they are needed most. Having a constantly improving campus with industry-edge technology and educators right here in Huntington signals to the next generation that they do not have to leave to thrive,” Miller said.
Avinandan “Avi” Mukherjee, dean of the Lewis College of Business, told The Herald-Dispatch in 2018 that the planned new facilities should have spaces to nurture collaboration, creativity and entrepreneurship.
“In this new building intended to promote teamwork and hands-on learning, students will find creative ways to apply problem-solving strategies, which will be invaluable to them in the workforce,” he said at the time. “The new iCenter space will allow our students’ and community members’ dreams to come to fruition.”
Marshall President Jerome Gilbert said he hopes others will be inspired by Ohio Valley Bank’s generosity.
“When we announced plans to build a new College of Business building for our students, we knew we would need help from key players in our region who want to support the growth and advancement of our graduates,” Gilbert said in the release. “We are grateful for business leaders like Larry Miller, Bryan Stepp and Mario Liberatore, and companies like Ohio Valley Bank who step up and give back in a way that will make a truly positive impact on future Sons and Daughters of Marshall for years to come.”