IRONTON — Ohio Valley Bank has opened a new branch bank at the Ironton Hills Plaza.
It is the bank’s 17th location, according to Larry E. Miller, president and chief executive officer of Ohio Valley Bank.
Updated: September 2, 2022 @ 7:27 pm
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to a news release from the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.
The ribbon used for the ribbon cutting will be made of U.S. bills strung end to end. The money then will be donated to the Ironton Lions Club, according to the release.
The bank also will have a prize drawing giving away $150 in cash to three winners in celebration of the bank’s 150th anniversary, according to the release.
Anyone interested in participating in the drawing can apply at the branch bank starting the week of Sept. 12, according to the release.
Additional drawings for monthly $150 prizes are planned as part of a year-long ceremony in honor of the 150th anniversary of the bank opening, according to the release.
Terri Taylor has been named branch manager, Anita Good will be branch operations manager, Jodi Rowe-Collins will work in business development and Yvonne Riedel is account services representative.
The phone number for the bank is 740-547-5005. The bank lobby is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. It is open until 6 p.m. Friday. A drive-thru ATM will open soon, according to the release.
The bank opened in 1872 in Gallipolis, Ohio.
