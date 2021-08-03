BARBOURSVILLE — The Ohio Valley Camera Club of West Virginia (OVCC WV) will meet Thursday, Aug. 5, at Creekside Dental, 6467 Merritt Creek Road, near the Merritt Creek Farm Shopping Center in Barboursville. Social hour will begin at 6:30 p.m., and the meeting will start at 7 p.m.
A friendly photo competition followed by constructive criticism of the photographs will take place at the meeting along with an educational program on hummingbird photography.
The club, which has existed for over 60 years, is composed of amateur photographers of all skill levels. Its mission is to associate for the mutual enjoyment of photography and to encourage the advancement of its members in their knowledge and practice of the art and science of photography through friendly competitions and quality educational programs.
The club welcomes anyone interested in photography to visit a meeting and consider becoming a member.
