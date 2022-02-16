HUNTINGTON — The Ohio Valley Camera Club will host Amanda Haddox and Ron Gaskins of Mountaineer Photo Excursions as special speakers for their regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at 6467 Merrick Creek Road, Huntington.
Gaskins and Haddox are based in Ripley and Charleston and teach photography workshops and classes. Since 2012, they have led more than 40 workshops across the eastern United States.
In September 2021, they traveled to southern Alaska, photographing snow-capped mountains, the colorful fall tundra and grizzly bears — taken from the air in bush planes and on the ground with their experienced guides.
They will share some of their photographs and stories from their trip as well as sharing some dos and don’ts for an extreme adventure of this type. Haddox and Gaskins will also have information on their schedule of photo workshops, including trips to northern Ohio, Kentucky, and Maine. For more information, visit www.MountaineerPhotoExcursions.com.
