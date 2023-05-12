The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

N2212P48008C.TIF
Metro Creative Connection

IRONTON — More than 100 communities across Ohio have been awarded up to $10,000 to help pay for equipment needed to maintain their public drinking water infrastructure as part of Gov. Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio Initiative.

Lawrence County received two of the grants. The Hecla Water Association received the maximum $10,000 while the city of Ironton received $8,204.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you