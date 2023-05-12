IRONTON — More than 100 communities across Ohio have been awarded up to $10,000 to help pay for equipment needed to maintain their public drinking water infrastructure as part of Gov. Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio Initiative.
Lawrence County received two of the grants. The Hecla Water Association received the maximum $10,000 while the city of Ironton received $8,204.
Gallia County was awarded $9,802 for the Gallia County Rural Water Association, while Scioto County received $10,000 for the Scioto County Regional Water District No. 1.
“These grants will help communities in nearly all of Ohio’s 88 counties ensure that their residents have safe water to drink,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “Clean water is important for quality of life and one of H2Ohio’s main goals is to help communities maintain their water infrastructure so this basic necessity is nearly available.”
“This will help strengthen public water systems’ abilities to reduce leaks exercise critical valves and successfully operate into the future,” said Annie Vogel, director of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.
“Keeping our drinking water infrastructure maintained and working well will help our communities continue to provide a reliable water supply to their customers,” Vogel said.
The grants cover equipment such as mobile leak detectors, line locators, valve exercisers, flow meters, pressure monitors and other equipment.
This is the first time the grants have been awarded.
