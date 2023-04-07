HUNTINGTON — A Chesapeake, Ohio, woman will be sentenced this summer after she pleaded guilty to a federal drug crime Monday.
Judy Ann Goodman, also known as Judy Eplion, 32, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute Suboxone and methamphetamine for a jail inmate.
Goodman conspired with a Western Regional Jail inmate Corey Michael Perkins on Oct. 6, 2022, during a phone call, according to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.
The recorded phone call — reviewed by the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation — included the conversation of smuggling a package of Suboxone and methamphetamine in the jail.
Goodman admitted to pay a woman working in the jail to transport the drugs inside and instructed the worker on how to do it. Goodman and the jail worker, 25-year-old Bryanna Danielle Kern, of Proctorville, Ohio, arranged a meeting to discuss the distribution.
The package contained 126 Suboxone strips and approximately 7.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine, according to Goodman’s confession. The West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory confirmed the controlled substances were buprenorphine and 6.8 grams of methamphetamine.
Kern previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute Suboxone on Feb. 21, 2023, and will be sentenced on May 22, 2023.
U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers set Goodman’s sentencing for July 5. Goodman faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.
