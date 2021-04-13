IRONTON — Bond was set at $200,000 last week in a drug case against a Dayton, Ohio, woman, according to court records.
Jessica D. Ruggles, 37, of Dayton, pleaded not guilty to trafficking and possession of 854 grams of fentanyl. She was arrested at the U.S. and Mexico border and brought back to face charges in Ironton, according to a criminal complaint in the case.
In an unrelated case, a Huntington couple pleaded guilty to an amended charge of burglary and were placed on community control sanctions for four years.
Jennifer Sheppard, 39, and Ralph Shoemaker, 42, both of the 300 block of West 9th Street, Huntington, pleaded guilty to lesser charges. Both were ordered to complete drug treatment programs and do 400 hours of community service and pay court costs.
In other cases:
- Ericca Pennington, 33, of the 1500 block of Carter Avenue, Ashland, was granted a judicial release from prison. She was ordered to complete up to a 135-day program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
- Savanah Owens, 25, of the 400 block of Neal Avenue, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to charges of intimidation and assault on a peace officer. Bond was set at $25,000.
- Joshua Hay, 24, of Township Road 1336, South Point, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of meth. Bond was set at $5,000. If he is released on bond, Hay will be required to wear an ankle monitor while the case is pending.
- Mary Bell, 38, of the 2400 block of Garfield Avenue, Ashland, pleaded not guilty in a felony case. She was released on a $10,000 bond pending further court proceedings.