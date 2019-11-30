IRONTON — A South Point area woman rejected a proposed plea deal in a murder case Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Belinda S. Adkins, 42, of Township Road 279E, was indicted earlier this year on charges of aggravated murder with a gun specification. She rejected an offer that would sentence her to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 33 years.
If convicted, she could be sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole in the aggravated murder case and another three years on the gun specification.
She is charged with fatally shooting her boyfriend, Joshua C. Jones, 39, of South Point, in the parking lot of a McDonald’s west of Chesapeake last January. Judge Andy Ballard has set the case for trial Dec. 16.
In an unrelated case, Anthony Caldwell, 25, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. He was sentenced to prison in the case by Judge Christen Finley.
Caldwell could be released from prison after serving six months to the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. The program at STAR can last up to six months.
In other cases:
- Cynthia Sue King, 28, of the 1000 block of 9th Avenue, Huntington, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs and tampering with evidence. She was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete the program at STAR and do 400 hours of community service.
- Todd McCann, 46, of Ohio 650, Ironton, pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity to charges of burglary, assault on a peace officer, illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility and aggravated menacing. Finley ordered McCann be evaluated at Court Clinic in Cincinnati.
- Christopher R. Hodge, 34, of the 5900 block of Baker Road, Huntington, pleaded innocent to felonious assault. Bond was set at $50,000. A pretrial was set for Dec. 11.
- Chase Webb, of the 200 block of 32nd Street, Huntington, pleaded innocent to possession of fentanyl. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor while the case is pending.
- Michael D. Arrowood, 34, of Paintsville, Kentucky, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond.
- Joseph Colley, 26, of Township Road 385, Ironton, pleaded innocent to two counts of trafficking in heroin. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond.
A domestic violence charge against Charles Dufore, 29, of the 1300 block of South 7th Street, Ironton, was dismissed.