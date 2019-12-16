IRONTON — A South Point area woman who fatally shot her ex-husband in a McDonald's parking lot nearly a year ago pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated murder and was sentenced to life in prison.
Belinda Adkins, also known as Belinda Jones, 42, admitted to shooting Joshua C. Jones five times with a .38 caliber handgun while he was waiting to see his youngest daughter as part of a custody arrangement.
Adkins was sentenced by Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard to life in prison with parole eligibility after serving 23 years. Ballard credited her with already spending 11 months in prison awaiting trial in the case.
Ballard sentenced her to life in prison with parole eligibility after 20 years and added three more years because the crime involved a gun.
Jones and Adkins were divorced in 2013, said Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson. Jones had three children and spent four-and-a-half years in prison on a seven-year sentence for child endangerment. He was released from prison about a year and a half ago, Anderson said.
Glendon Fitzpatrick, who raised Jones since he was a teenager, called him a changed man who found religion in prison.
“He was like a son to me,” Fitzpatrick said. “He stayed with us for years. We loved him.”
Fitzpatrick was one of three people to speak on behalf of the victim prior to sentencing.
“He quoted scripture to us,” he said. “He came to our house every morning for breakfast. He got baptized in our church. There was a real change in him.
“Josh wanted his family together,” Fitzpatrick said.
Jones secured custody of his youngest daughter and was waiting in the Chesapeake McDonald's parking lot Jan. 23 when he was killed, Anderson said.
The victim's sister, Tisha Paladino, said Josh Jones “loved and lost everything.”
“He is gone too soon,” said Jones' daughter, Nadia. “I miss him so much. I wish I could hear him say 'I love you' one more time.”
Adkins lawyer, Roger Smith of Huntington, said she got the minimum sentence for aggravated murder with a gun specification. Adkins could have been sentenced to life in prison with possibility of parole after serving 20, 25 or 30 years.
She entered her guilty plea before a jury was sworn in Monday morning.
Adkins chose not to seek an appeal to the sentence Monday. She has 30 days to file a notice of appeal.