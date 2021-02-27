IRONTON — An Ohio woman was sentenced to three years in prison this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court on a drug trafficking charge.
Jennifer Mays, 35, of Millersport, Ohio, was sentenced by Judge Christen Finley. Mays could be released to the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County after serving six months in prison. The program at STAR takes about 135 days.
In an unrelated case, Brandon O’Brien, 29, of Grandview Avenue, South Point, admitted violating community control sanctions by leaving a drug treatment program. O’Brien was ordered back into treatment and was given 500 hours of community service to complete. He faces a maximum 17 months in prison for failing to comply.
In other cases:
- Sammy Cooper, 35, of Buffalo Creek Road, Huntington, pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon. He was placed on three years’ probation and ordered to complete 200 hours of community service and forfeit the handgun.
- Chad Curcio, 31, of Paducah, Kentucky, was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete 400 hours of community control in a felony case.
- Kurtlen Brown, 22, of
- the 2400 block of Adams Avenue, Ashland, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs. Bond was set at $25,000.
- Shane Blanton, 36, of the 1100 block of Latonia Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to trafficking in drugs. He was released on a $40,000 property bond and ordered to seek treatment.
- Joshua Corbin, 38, of Ohio 93, Pedro, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to trafficking in heroin. He was released on a $50,000 recognizance bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor and seek treatment while the case is pending.
William Klaiber, 24, of Ohio 378, Willow Wood, pleaded not guilty to burglary, unlawful possession of dangerous ordinance, using weapons while intoxicated and possession of a defaced firearm. Bond was set at $10,000.