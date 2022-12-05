IRONTON — Bond for an Ironton area woman was increased to $100,000 after she failed a drug test while out on bond.
Dara L. Rowe, 44, of Private Drive 338, Ironton, had been freed on a recognizance bond on charges of having weapons while under a disability and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
A pretrial in the case was set for Dec. 14.
In an unrelated case, Benjamin Jack Reed, 41, of Township Road 1020, South Point, pleaded guilty in a drug case. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years, was ordered to get treatment at Mended Reeds and was ordered to pay court costs.
In other cases, defendants pleaded not guilty and were released on recognizance bonds.
Brandon T. Keeney, 42, of Township Road 1090, Proctorville, pleaded not guilty to felonious assault and was released on a $50,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending. He also was ordered to wear an ankle monitor.
Bryce A. Butcher, 26, of County Road 6, Kitts Hill, pleaded not guilty to possession of heroin and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond.
Charles W. Jackson, 47, of the 700 block of North 6th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to charges of possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of meth. He was released on a $15,000 recognition bond.
Rusty L. Avery, 49, of Susan Court, Ironton, pleaded innocent to charges of vandalism and theft. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
Pamela R. Gibson, 54, of County Road 1, South Point, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. She was released on a $10,000 bond and ordered to get an assessment and treatment, if needed.
Kristopher D. Osborne, 45, of the 2600 block of Wilson Street, Huntington, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of meth. Osborne was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
Jennifer L. McKnight, 36, of Ohio 522, Pedro, pleaded not guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound. She was released on a $5,000 recognizance bond.
Bryan A. Montroso, 55, of Township Road 1231, Proctorville, pleaded innocent to burglary and was released on a bond while the case is pending.
Russell Wayne Cox, 46, of County Road 14, Pedro, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of meth and possession of drugs. He was released on $5,000 recognizance bond.
Brittany N. Sparks, 36, of Private Drive 135, Proctorville, pleaded not guilty to theft and was released on a $5,000 recognizance bond.
Dwayne L. Kritzwiser, 49, of Lucasville, Ohio, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth and possession of drugs with a prior conviction. He was released on a $5,000 recognizance bond.
Cody A. McNeely, 28, of County Road 56, South Point, pleaded not guilty to assault, resisting arrest and obstruction official business. He was $5,000 recognizance bond.
Lisa M. Moore, 43, of County Road 107, Proctorville, pleaded not guilty to burglary.
