IRONTON — A Proctorville area woman was sentenced last week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to nine months in prison for violating community control sanctions.
Danielle N. Smith, 27, of Township Road 1160, Proctorville, had been on community control sanctions after pleading guilty in a drug case. She was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Christen Finley.
In an unrelated case, Christy Potter, 48, of the 2700 block of South 7th Street, admitted violating community control sanctions in a drug case. She also had been charged for failure to appear. She was ordered to complete the STAR relapse program in Scioto County.
The program could take up to six months to complete. She also was ordered to complete an additional 300 hours of community service.
In other cases:
- Jalen Thomas-Goodwin, 22, of the 500 block of Adams Avenue, Huntington, pleaded guilty in a drug case. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to do 400 hours of community service.
- Cynthia Sue King, 38, of the 1000 block of 9th Avenue, Huntington, pleaded innocent to aggravated possession of meth. Bond was set at $10,000.
- Thomas Clay, 36, of Patriot, Ohio, pleaded innocent to two counts of criminal non-support. He was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor while the case is pending.
- Tracy R. McNeely, 38, of the 2100 block of Madison Avenue, Huntington, pleaded innocent to tampering with evidence. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond and ordered to seek treatment and to wear an ankle monitor while the case is pending.
- Shannon Marcum, 41, of the 2100 block of Winchester Avenue, Ashland, pleaded innocent to possession of heroin. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.
- Justin M. Miller, 28, of the 2500 block of Chinn Street, Ashland, pleaded innocent to improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond.