The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

BLOX Money Finance CLEAN.jpg

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced last week that $1 million in grants is now available to help law enforcement agencies serve outstanding warrants and to support the retention of victim service providers.

“These grants are aimed at helping victims of crime and stopping future victimization,” DeWine said in a news release from his office. “The funding will prevent crime by helping law enforcement get wanted suspects off the streets and will help ensure that invaluable victim services are available when needed.”

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.