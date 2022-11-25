COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced last week that $1 million in grants is now available to help law enforcement agencies serve outstanding warrants and to support the retention of victim service providers.
“These grants are aimed at helping victims of crime and stopping future victimization,” DeWine said in a news release from his office. “The funding will prevent crime by helping law enforcement get wanted suspects off the streets and will help ensure that invaluable victim services are available when needed.”
Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding received by the Office of Criminal Justice Services will pay for law enforcement overtime costs to reduce warrant backlogs caused by the pandemic. Agencies will use the funding to serve warrants for jailable offenses. Additionally, local victim services organizations may apply for funding to pay for retention bonuses for staff.
Law enforcement agencies and victim services providers must submit qualifying applications to the Office of Criminal Justice Services no later than Dec. 7 by completing a form in the OCJS online grants management system. Law enforcement and victim services agencies with an active ocjsgrants.com account can find the form in the My Solicitations section.
OCJS is a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety. By statute, OCJS is the lead justice planning and assistance office for the state, administering millions of dollars in state and federal criminal justice funding every year. OCJS also evaluates programs and develops technology, training, and products for criminal justice professionals and communities.
