IRONTON — Buell Collins and the late Dean Cooper were honored during a ceremony Thursday at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Cooper, a former employee at The Herald-Dispatch, was honored for his service to the Lawrence County Veterans Service and his time as a Rome Township trustee and with the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Proctorville.
A flag was presented to Cooper’s family, according to Commission President DeAnna Holliday.
Meanwhile, Buell Collins, a South Point resident and longtime member of South Point Village Council, was presented with the St. Maurice Award by Lt. Col (Ret.) Scott Evans of the Ohio National Guard.
The award is named for St. Maurice, a former commander in the Roman legion, the patron saint of the infantry, Evans said. It can be presented to members of the infantry who served with distinction, he said.
Collins, 97, is a U.S. Army veteran. He was captured during the Battle of the Bulge in 1944 before being released in 1945. A former South Point postmaster, Collins also was presented with a commendation by the Ohio House, according to St. Rep. Jason Stephens.
Collins also was presented with a flag during the Memorial Day ceremony at the courthouse.
In other action, the commissioners approved a project by County Engineer Patrick to make repairs along County Road 30 in the Leatherwood area.
The road was damaged due to a slip repair several years ago, Leighty said.
The board approved a bid to Alan Stone Company to install a retaining wall in the area. The contract calls for the company to be paid $87,235, Leighty said. The engineer’s office then will make repairs to the road, he said. The total project cost is about $217,000.
The retaining wall construction should begin next month, and the entire project should be completed by late summer, Leighty said. Currently, only one lane of the road is passable, he said.
The board also appointed Dale Manns to a three-year term on the Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission to end May 31, 2024.