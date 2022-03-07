IRONTON — Two people charged with selling drugs to a person who subsequently died pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.
Katelyn Marie Gibson, 22, of Township Road 1039, and a co-defendant, John Richard Kuhn, 22, of the 1700 block of Locus Street, Ashland, each entered innocent pleas in the case.
Bond was set at $40,000 for Gibson and $20,000 for Kuhn.
In an unrelated case, Joseph Genet, 35, of the 1700 block of Pine Street, Kenova, pleaded not guilty in a drug case. Bond was set at $50,000 while the case is pending.
In other cases:
Matthew Christian, 35, of the 300 block of Bellefonte Street, Ashland, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence and felony vandalism. Bond was set at $25,000.
Tanner Johnson, 28, of Ohio 243, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was allowed to continue on sanctions and was ordered to 400 hours of community service.
Rachel Dailey, 36, of St. Albans, West Virginia, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs. She was released on a $10,000 signature bond and was ordered to get treatment while the case is pending.
