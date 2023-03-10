COAL GROVE, Ohio — The 22nd Chili Fest will be hosted Saturday at the Open Door School, 606 Carlton-Davidson Lane, in Coal Grove.
After an absence of two years due to COVID-19, the Chili Fest came back with a bang last year, according to Lecia Menshouse, executive assistant of the Lawrence County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
On Monday, the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners met to proclaim March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. The Chili Fest is the big event planned this month, according to Menshouse.
“We had 300 to 400 people last year, and we’re looking for a similar number this year,” she said.
“We are always excited about doing our part to bring the community together to celebrate the abilities and contributions of those with developmental disabilities who live in our county,” said Julie Monroe, superintendent of the developmental disabilities board.
“While our job is to work to inform the community about developmental disabilities-related issues all year long, Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month is about focusing on the progress made by people with developmental disabilities on a whole and individually,” she said.
The board serves some 500 individuals with developmental disabilities in Lawrence County.
Doors for the Chili Fest open at 10 a.m. Saturday, and chili will be served starting at 11 a.m. In addition, there will be some 15 crafters and vendors on hand for the event, Menshouse said. Nearly 20 groups will be on hand serving chili.
It costs $1 to get a bowl for chili tasting.
A cake walk also is planned, and hot dogs and beverages will be served in the cafeteria, according to Menshouse.
