Courtesy of Tami Jones
Briggs Lawrence County
Public Library
September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when the American Library Association, Briggs Lawrence County Public Library and libraries nationwide join together to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step toward academic achievement and lifelong learning.
With the theme "A Library Card Brings Stories to Life," Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 4" characters Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Bo Peep and friends are joining ALA and Briggs Library on an adventure to promote the value of a library card. They'll remind everyone that signing up for a library card opens a world of infinite possibilities: Libraries offer resources and services that help people pursue their passions and give students the tools to succeed in school and beyond.
Contact your local Briggs Library to sign up for a library card. Adults simply need a picture I.D. and proof of address. Parents or guardians with a valid library card can get a card for those under age 18.
Everyone is invited to view the traveling exhibition, "World War I and America," which is on display at Briggs Library in Ironton through Sept. 5.
All Briggs Library locations will be closed Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day.
The public is invited to any Briggs Library event. Items on the schedule through Aug. 30 are:
n Monday, Aug. 26 at 2 p.m.: Adults make a hand-sewn Quarter/Pill Holder Keychain at the South Point library.
n Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 2 p.m.: Crochet Club at the South Point library.
n Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 5:30 p.m.: Adult painting: Sunflowers, at the Symmes Valley library.
n Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 2 p.m.: Adults play "Bingo for Fun and Prizes" at the Chesapeake library.
n Thursday, Aug. 29 at 4:30 p.m.: Free family movie, "The Secret Life of Pets 2" (PG) at the Ironton library.
n Friday, Aug. 30 at 2 p.m.: Adults make a hand-sewn Quarter/Pill Holder Keychain at the Proctorville library.
For the latest, up-to-date information on activities at Briggs Library, visit our website at www.briggslibrary.com and click on the Event Calendar button.