The Area Agency on Aging District 7 has developed a partnership with Trualta, an online learning platform for family caregivers, to support families managing care for loved ones at home, according to a news release from the agency.
Trualta helps families build skills to manage care at home, improve caregiver confidence, and can reduce caregiver stress by providing the information and resources caregivers often need.
Trualta teaches caregivers new skills in the comfort of their own homes. Sponsored by the aging agency, family caregivers will be able to visit the new caregiver portal at aaa7.trualta.com. All you need is a computer, tablet/laptop, or smartphone to access the site any time. The site is completely private and available 24/7.
Through Trualta’s library of online information, caregivers can access resources to learn how to safely provide hands-on care and connect with reliable support agencies. In addition, information in a variety of formats is available as well as video training from experienced professionals. For low-vision users or for caregivers who prefer audio instructions, Trualta also offers a “read to me” function. Caregivers may print out information as desired.
Anyone caring for an older adult, a grandchild, or individual with intellectual or developmental disabilities will benefit from Trualta’s support, whether they are seeking personal care training, safety and fall prevention tips, help caring for a person with dementia, caregiver wellness ideas, or other support.
“We are proud to partner with AAA7 to help family caregivers feel confident and keep loved ones at home longer,” Trualta Founder and CEO Jonathan Davis, said in the release. “Family caregivers provide 80% or more of care for loved ones, and we anticipate that will continue to rise.”
Trualta supports families managing care for loved ones at home via an online learning platform. In partnership with innovative healthcare payers and providers, as well as social service organizations, Trualta supports better care at lower cost.
“The Trualta learning platform is an excellent option for caregivers in the AAA7 region. It will provide education, resources, and support for caregivers 24/7,” Vicky Abdella, director of Community Services at the AAA7, said in the release.. “Providing additional ways to reach caregivers in our region has always been a goal for us.”
For more information, contact the AAA7 Caregiver Support Program at 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail caregiver@aaa7.org. To sign up for the free caregiver portal through Trualta, log on to aaa7.trualta.com or access through the AAA7’s website at www.aaa7.org by clicking on the “Trualta” ad on the main page.
Your local Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc. provides services on a non-discriminatory basis in ten counties in Southern Ohio including Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton. These services are available to help older adults and those with disabilities live safely and independently in their own homes through services paid for by Medicare, Medicaid, other federal and state resources, as well as private pay. The AAA7’s Resource Center is also available to anyone in the community looking for information or assistance with long-term care options. Available Monday through Friday from 8:00 am until 4:30 pm, the Resource Center is a valuable contact for learning more about options and what programs and services are available for assistance.
Those interested in learning more can call toll-free at 1-800-582-7277 (TTY: 711). Here, individuals can speak directly with a specially-trained Agency staff member who will assist them with information surrounding the programs and services that are available to best serve their needs. The Agency also offers an assessment at no cost for those who are interested in learning more. Information is also available on www.aaa7.org, or the Agency can be contacted through e-mail at info@aaa7.org. The Agency also has a Facebook page located at www.facebook.com/AreaAgencyOnAgingDistrict7.