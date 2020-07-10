Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Sunny in the morning then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms later in the day. High 92F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.