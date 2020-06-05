RIO GRANDE, Ohio -- The Area Agency on Aging District 7's annual Senior Citizens Art Show is going virtual.
AAA7 has announced it will host a virtual Art, Essay and Poetry Showcase to be featured on the Agency’s website throughout the month of July.
Each year, the AAA7 hosts an in-person art show during May and June, but made the decision to cancel this year’s event due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of the health and safety of participants and those from the community who attend the event.
“This won’t be the same as our usual set-up, but we thought everyone could use something positive and didn’t want to miss an opportunity to promote something fun and happy,” Jenni Lewis, director of Community Outreach and Training at the AAA7, said in a news release. “This will be new for all of us, so we ask for your patience as we work through the process, but we are excited to offer this showcase as a way for interested individuals to participate.”
The AAA7 has created this virtual opportunity for seniors to showcase their artwork or written pieces (poems or essays) throughout the month of July. There will be no judging and it will be just for fun and sharing on the AAA7’s website for participants age 55 or over.
To participate, interested individuals should e-mail a picture of their artwork or written piece to info@aaa7.org by Wednesday, June 24. Include artist's name, age, name of submitted work, type of submitted work, and county of residence.
Since the showcase will not be held in person, there are no size requirements for the art pieces, but written pieces should be no more than 1,000 words. For artwork, there is a limit of two entries per person and for written pieces, a limit of one entry per person. By sending in their items, participants will be giving the AAA7 permission to share their artwork or written piece on the AAA7’s website for anyone to see who visits www.aaa7.org.
If an individual does not have access to email or a scanner, a hard copy of the written piece or a picture of the artwork can be mailed to: Area Agency on Aging District 7; Attn: Sherri McCollum; F32-URG PO Box 500; Rio Grande, Ohio, 45674. If mailing in a submission, please include your phone number and a statement that you approve of the AAA7 sharing your work on their website for the virtual Art Show.
For more information about AAA7’s Art Show, contact the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277, or e-mail info@aaa7.org.